TD Securities Lowers Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ SANG opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,097,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,980 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

