TD Securities Lowers Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 29.1% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,097,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 936,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,980 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
