Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $535.21. 526,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

