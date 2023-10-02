Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.54. The stock had a trading volume of 167,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,624. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.01 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average is $171.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

