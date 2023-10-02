Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $567.51. The stock had a trading volume of 323,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,872. The firm has a market cap of $251.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $572.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $554.37 and a 200 day moving average of $525.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

