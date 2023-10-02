Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 477 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $359.93. 13,658,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,358,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.48. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

