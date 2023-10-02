Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 831 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SO traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,194. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.27.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

