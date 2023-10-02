Terra Classic (LUNC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $357.81 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $357.81 million and $19.13 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002451 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001695 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,833,614,169,892 coins and its circulating supply is 5,806,881,838,629 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

