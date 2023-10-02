Tether Market Cap Achieves $83.33 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $83.33 billion and $28.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,425,711,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,257,047,972 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
