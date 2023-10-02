TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

TTI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 83,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 41,283 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 570,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 81,525 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 200,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 710,402 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

