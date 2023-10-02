Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Position Raised by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Textron by 129.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.39. 632,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,861. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

