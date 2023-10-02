The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.93. 470,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

