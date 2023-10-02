The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

BA stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $190.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.50. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.