The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.50. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.