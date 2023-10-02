The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.10. 3,631,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $121.02 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

