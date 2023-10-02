The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $79.42 and a 1-year high of $104.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $250,043.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $250,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,189 shares of company stock worth $3,278,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,292,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.