The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WPP. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $813.33.

WPP stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9536 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in WPP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,286,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

