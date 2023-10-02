The Goldman Sachs Group Trims United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price to $15.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.83.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in United Natural Foods by 59.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $41,311,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.