The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GT opened at $12.43 on Monday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,424.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 537,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after acquiring an additional 184,451 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,521,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

