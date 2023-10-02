The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Lowered by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GT. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 617,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 75.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 263,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,875. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

