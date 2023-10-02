The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at $259,000. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.08. The stock had a trading volume of 783,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,305. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.10.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

