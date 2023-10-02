The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Necessity Retail REIT worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTL. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 129,944 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RTL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. 10,269,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,361. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

