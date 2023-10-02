The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Cut by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $121.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,974. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.