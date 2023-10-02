The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 2.8% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock worth $8,464,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.38. 791,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,107. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

