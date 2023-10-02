The Progressive Co. (PGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $7.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Progressive Stock Down 0.8 %

PGR opened at $139.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.45. Progressive has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth $157,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Progressive by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

