The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($13.43) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($9.89) to GBX 850 ($10.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($11.97) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 930 ($11.36).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 989 ($12.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 971.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 884.13. The company has a market cap of £10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,945.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 665.60 ($8.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,055 ($12.88).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

