The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of The SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
The SPAR Group Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGPPF opened at C$5.88 on Thursday. The SPAR Group has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.66.
About The SPAR Group
