The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.98. 3,927,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161,493. The company has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

