Tigress Financial Boosts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $56.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Tigress Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.56.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $41.55 on Thursday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

