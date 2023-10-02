TKG Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $433.70. The company had a trading volume of 41,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,252. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.