TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,795 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.08. 3,733,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,723,367. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

