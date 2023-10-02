TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 2.3% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,823 shares of company stock worth $10,832,533. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 1,996,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,965,404. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

