TKG Advisors LLC Buys 3,490 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.9 %

UPS traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.49. The stock had a trading volume of 282,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

