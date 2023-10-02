TKG Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.24. 917,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

