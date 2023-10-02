TKG Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 1.5% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

DELL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.92. 533,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 over the last ninety days. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

