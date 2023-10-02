TKG Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

TKG Advisors LLC cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 2.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Biogen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Biogen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $17,179,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.15 and a 200 day moving average of $281.55. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.31 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.22.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

