TKG Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $118,000.

NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,805. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

