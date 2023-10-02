TKG Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TKG Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

