TKG Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TKG Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FV traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $44.45. 7,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,861. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.