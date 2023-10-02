TKG Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. 13,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

