tomiNet (TOMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $212.29 Million

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $212.29 million and approximately $30.26 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One tomiNet token can now be bought for about $2.85 or 0.00010066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,560,384 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 3.05399951 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $29,825,229.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

