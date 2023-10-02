Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research cut Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.72. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,058. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

