Treasure Coast Financial Planning Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after acquiring an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after acquiring an additional 591,652 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,444. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $298.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

