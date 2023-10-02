Treasure Coast Financial Planning Sells 353 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,156. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

