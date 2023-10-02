Treasure Coast Financial Planning Sells 519 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.08. 2,402,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,638. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

