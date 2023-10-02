Trilogy Metals (TMQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Trilogy Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trilogy Metals Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.40. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.85.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
