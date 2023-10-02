Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.86 on Friday. Trimble has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Trimble by 319,324.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after buying an additional 201,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after buying an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

