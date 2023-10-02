Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,236,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total value of $263,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,566 shares of company stock worth $151,530,440 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857,453. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day moving average is $208.51. The company has a market cap of $197.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

