Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of MMM traded down $4.26 on Monday, hitting $89.36. 2,794,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,646. 3M has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

