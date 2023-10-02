Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Boosted by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 0.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. 4,531,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,939,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

