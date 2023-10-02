Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, August 14th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Get Accolade alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACCD

Accolade Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.44. 150,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,394. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Accolade by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 789,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 303.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 96,884 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $21,660,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,139,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,730 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.